Order Status of HAL

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued July 17, 2019)

The following initiatives have been taken by the Government to ensure adequate work orders to HAL:



-- The creation of Joint Venture with HAL, M/s Russian Helicopters & M/s Rosoboronexport for supply of 200 nos. Ka-226T helicopter for which Request for Proposal has been issued and responded by HAL.



-- The manufacturing Capacity for Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) has been ramped up from 8 aircraft to 16 aircraft per annum.



-- Govt. has prioritized the two projects i.e. 83 LCA-MK1A and 15 LCH for finalization for which Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has given approval.



-- The Repair and Overhaul (ROH) capability of SU-30 MKI Aircraft has been enhanced at Nasik Division of HAL. The task of Brahmos Integration on SU-30 MKI will also be a gainful utilization of HAL’s skilled manpower.



-- The proposal for establishment of ROH facilities for RD-33 MK engines of MIG-29K/KUB and enhancement of ROH capability of AL-31FP engines of SU-30 MKI aircraft have been prepared by HAL.



-- HAL is also engaged in supply of structures for PSLV and GSLV programs of ISRO.





This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik in a written reply to Shri Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare and others in Lok Sabha today.



