Land the Landing Force!

The US Navy destroyer USS McCampbell, the Royal Australian Navy LHD HMAS Canberra, center, the attack submarine USS Key West, far left, and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan underway in formation during Talisman Sabre 2019. (USN photo)

QUEENSLAND, Australia --- U.S. Marines, Australian soldiers, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members trained in Combined Joint Forcible Entry Operations by conducting a multi-national amphibious landing in Stanage Bay, Queensland, Australia, July 16, 2019.



The amphibious landing during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2019 was designed to challenge and validate the Combined-Joint Force’s capacity to seamlessly plan, synchronize, and execute a complex ship-to-shore movement in response to contingency operations anywhere on the globe.



Marines were embarked aboard the USS Wasp, USS Green Bay, Royal Australian Navy ships, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships. The Marines launched from the ships by Landing Craft Air Cushion, Assault Amphibious Vehicles, Combat Rubber Raiding Crafts, and an array of combat aircraft.



“Talisman Sabre 19 provides the Navy-Marine Corps team with a great opportunity to enhance our combined operational capabilities with our partners and allies." said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William Jurney, commanding general, 3rd Marine Division, and Commander Combined Landing Force for Talisman Sabre 19. "Our ability to operate as a fully integrated multi-national Marine Air Ground Task Force makes us even more prepared to respond to any situation or crisis, together, as partners."



Talisman Sabre equally showcased the critical integration of U.S Marines and sailors with Australian and Japanese units and ships. Marines from across III Marine Expeditionary Force were also embarked aboard the HMAS Canberra, HMAS Adelaide, JS Ise, and JS Kunasaki.



“Talisman Sabre 19 has provided a fantastic opportunity to enhance our readiness and interoperability with the U.S. and other partners, and to build on the relationships and trust that underpin our contribution to a stable and prosperous region,” said Australian Army Col. Kim Gilfillan, Commander Landing Force, Australian Amphibious Task Group.



“In a short time, we have come together as a cohesive team capable of executing complex amphibious actions, and today we launch a Combined Forcible Entry Operation with teams from the U.S., Japan, New Zealand, and the U.K. The operation includes simultaneous surface and air assault to secure key objectives and was preceded by sophisticated pre-landing reconnaissance and shaping operations.”



Unique to this eighth iteration of Talisman Sabre is the participation of the Japan Self-Defense Force. Japan’s newly established Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade travelled to Australia aboard the JMSDF ships JS Ise and JS Kunasaki.



''We are excited to be a part of this year's Talisman Sabre and to prepare for the exercise’s D-Day successfully with partner forces,” said Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Shinichi Aoki, Commander Landing Force, Japan Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade. “We are able to enhance our amphibious operational capability, demonstrate it, and contribute to peace and stability in the Pacific.''



