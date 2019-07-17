IAI Inks $50 Million Worth of Follow-Up Agreement with India on Complementary MRSAM Systems

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued July 17, 2019)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced it has entered this week agreement worth $50 million for provision of complementary Naval MRSAM (Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile) systems.



The contracts were entered with the Indian Navy and MDL Shipyard. Under the contract, IAI will provide complementary systems for the air defense system (ADS). They involve follow up order for a range of maintenance and other services for various sub-systems of IAI’s advanced MSRAM ADS.



Boaz Levi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Systems, Missiles & Space Group said, “IAI's partnership and strong relationship with the Indian Navy is reflected in all activities with our partners in India. Only recently we have successfully completed a multi-system trial in India that demonstrated the advanced technological centralized management capabilities of the air defense system to the utmost satisfaction of our Indian partners. This contract is a breakthrough as it advances us from system development and delivery to looking after the operational needs of our customers.”



The MRSAM family is an operational air-defense system used by Israel's navy as well as by India’s naval, air and ground forces. It has been uniquely developed by IAI in collaboration with Israel's Ministry of defense, India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), IAI’s ELTA group, RAFAEL and additional industries in India and Israel.



To date, MRSAM achieved over $6 billion in sales. It provides broad as well as topical defense against a range of assault air, marine and ground threats. MRSAM comprises several key state-of-the-art systems, including a digital radar, command and control, launchers, and interceptors with advanced homing seekers.





Israel Aerospace Industries is Israel’s largest aerospace and defense company and a globally recognized technology and innovation leader. Since 1953, the company has provided advanced technology solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide including: satellites, missiles, weapon systems and munitions, unmanned and robotic systems, radars, C4ISR and more.



-ends-

