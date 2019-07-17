Naming and Launching Ceremony of the 8,200-tonne Escort Ship

(Source: Japan Marine United Co., Ltd.; issued July 17, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Haguru is the second of two improved Atago-class destroyers, and will be Japan’s eighth warship equipped with the Aegis air and missile defense system, with SM-2 and SM-6 missiles as well as ESSM for shorter-range engagements. (JMU photo)

Japan Marine United Co., Ltd. (President: Kotaro Chiba, Head Office: Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture) is launching the launch of the 2016 warship for the Ministry of Defense in Japan today at the Yokohama Works Shishi Plant (Location: Shishi Ward, Yokohama City)



Prior to the launch ceremony, the ship was named "Haguru," after "Hakuoyama" in Yamagata Prefecture. The ship will be completed and delivered in March 2020.



The ship is the second "Maya"-class destroyer that has improved the performance of the previous "Atago"-class, and has a ballistic missile defense (BMD) function. In addition, it is powered by hybrid propulsion (COGLAG, combining electric propulsion and mechanical propulsion) to improve fuel efficiency and reduce life cycle costs.



Based on the technology and experience gained through the construction of escort ships, we will build high value-added vessels, including the construction of ships that require advanced technology.



Ceremony attendees

-- Ministry of Defense side:

* Mr. Takako Suzuki, Deputy Secretary of Defense Minister, Ministry of Defense

* Mr. Hiroshi Yamamura, Chief of the Maritime Staff Chief, Chief of the Maritime Staff Division

* President of the Defense Equipment Agency Director General of the Defense Equipment Agency, Mr. Takeshi Miyama

-- Our side:

Japan Marine United Co., Ltd. President and CEO Kotaro Chiba



Main characteristics of the ship:

-- Total length: 170 m

-- Maximum width: 21.0 m

-- Depth: 12.0 m

-- Draft: 6.2 m

-- Standard displacement: 8,200 tons

-- Engine type and number: 2 types of COGLAG type gas turbines 2 propulsion motors

-- Number of shafts: 2 shafts

-- Axial horsepower: 69,000 horsepower

-- Maximum speed: about 30 knots

-- Crew: Approximately 300 people



Main armament

-- Aegis system: 1 shipset

-- 62 caliber 5-inch gun: 1 unit

-- High-performance 20 mm cannons: 2

-- Vertical Launch System: 1 set (96 cells)

-- SSM device: 1 set

-- Patrol helicopter: 1 aircraft



-ends-

