Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 17, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Riviera Beach, Florida, is awarded a $9,620,135 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-6308) for engineering support services in support of Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV) subsystem development.

Engineering services will be used to develop and study UUV subsystems and concepts initially developed under the Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) program, including navigational capabilities, autonomy, and payload deployment.

Work will be performed in Riviera Beach, Florida, and is expected to be completed by June 2020.

Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,025,163 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

-- General Dynamics Missions Systems Inc., McLeansville, North Carolina, is awarded a $9,207,817 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N61331-11-C-0017 for engineering services in support of ongoing development, test, and production of the Surface Mine Countermeasure Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV) program, also known as Knifefish.

The Knifefish program is an ongoing effort to provide a UUV that will provide persistent mine hunting ability in a contested environment.

Engineering services hours are used for a number of efforts, including test and evaluation, engineering change proposal development, and pre-planned product improvement initiatives.

Work will be performed in Quincy, Massachusetts (52%); McLeansville, North Carolina (27%); Braintree, Massachusetts (10%); Hanover, Maryland (5%); Reston, Virginia (5%); and Ann Arbor, Michigan (1%), and is expected to be completed by July 2020.

Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $150,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

