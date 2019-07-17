Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 17, 2019)

Raytheon Co., Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded an $87,793,895 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price ordering provisions for engineering and program support services in support of the relocatable over-the-horizon radar at the Forces Surveillance Support Center in Chesapeake, Virginia.



The contract will include a 60-month base period with no option periods.



Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Virginia (60%); Marlborough, Massachusetts (20%); New Kent, Virginia (6%); Corpus Christi, Texas (3%); San Juan, Puerto Rico (3%); England (2%); Adelaide, Australia (1%); Dayton, Ohio (1%); Colorado Springs, Colorado (1%); Washington, District of Columbia (1%); Arlington, Virginia (1%); and Key West, Florida (1%).



Work is expected to be completed by August 2024. Fiscal year 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000,000 will be obligated to fund the contract's minimum amount and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was a sole-sourced requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304(C)(1) and Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, with one offer received.



Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center, Norfolk, Contracting Department, Philadelphia Office, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00189-19-D-Z030).



-ends-

