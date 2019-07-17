Piaggio Aerospace Signs Engine Maintenance Contracts Worth 167 Million Euros

(Source: Piaggio Aerospace; issued July 17, 2019)

VILLANOVA D’ALBENGA, Italy --- Piaggio Aerospace announced today it has signed two engine maintenance and spare parts supply contracts with the Italian Air Force for a total amount of 167 million euros.



The agreements will allow Piaggio Aerospace to strengthen its leadership in the sector, thanks to the support of approximately 300 qualified people working at the Villanova d'Albenga site.



The most significant of the two contracts has a value of 129 million euros, a duration of 9 years and will assure the maintenance of the Viper engines installed on the MB-339: this aircraft, operated by the Italian Air Force, is the one used by the National Aerobatic Patrol "Frecce Tricolori", as well as for training purposes.



The second contract, worth 38 million euros and a duration of 3 years, will guarantee the supply of related spare parts.



"The decision of the Italian Defence Ministry to expand the orders portfolio entrusted to Piaggio Aerospace for the maintenance of the engines of its own MB-339 fleet is a further recognition of the great know-how and skills developed by the company in this sector", commented Vincenzo Nicastro, Extraordinary Commissioner of Piaggio Aerospace. “It also confirms the Italian Government's commitment to select Piaggio Aerospace as the only national defence maintenance hub."





