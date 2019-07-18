Finland's Defence Exports Grow by 17%

(Source: Finnish Broadcasting News; YLE; issued July 18, 2019)

The country's defence exports last year primarily went to the countries of Poland, Turkey and Sweden.



The value of Finland's defence exports was 128 million euros in 2018, representing an increase of 17 percent compared to the previous year, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence.



The top three countries to which Finland exported defence equipment were Poland, Turkey and Sweden.



Other countries that purchased military gear from Finland included Oman, France, Estonia, Switzerland, the UK, India and the United Arab Emirates.



Last November the ministry announced it was no longer granting new arms export permits to Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates, citing the alarming humanitarian crisis in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is involved in a military conflict.



However, before the permits were stopped, Finland exported 9.7 million euros worth of military equipment to the United Arab Emirates during 2018, according to the ministry.



The top military equipment Finland exported included precision rifles and accessories, armoured steel parts as well as armoured vehicles and components.



The highest-valued permits were granted to Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and France, according to the ministry.



Finland issued 257 permanent defence export permits valued at 175.5 million euros last year. The majority of permits were granted to European countries, which accounted for 67 percent of exports.



