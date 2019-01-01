Sea Lion Successfully Completes Mission Demonstration

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued July 18; 2019)

The NH90 Sea Lion has demonstrated it can fulfill missions such as using a rescue hoist, naval reconnaissance, and dropping off commandos and Special Forces equipment, clearing the way for its delivery to the German Navy. (Airbus photo)

DONAUWÖRTH, Germany --- The NH90 Sea Lion successfully completed mission demonstrations for its relevant roles in the German Navy, including SAR missions, in July.



Representatives of the Navy and the procurement agency BAAINBw participated in the tests that covered operations using a rescue hoist, checking navy reconnaissance capabilities, and dropping off commandos and Special Forces equipment, including an inflatable boat.



Delivery of the first Sea Lion helicopters is scheduled for the end of 2019. Altogether 18 helicopters are on order.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018, it generated revenues of €64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-

