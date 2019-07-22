Hungary, Canada and the USA Mission to Make Observation Flight Over the Russian Federation

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued July 22, 2019)

As Sergei Ryzhkov, the head of the Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, stated the Hungary, Canada and the USA mission is to make an observation flight over the Russian Federation on July 22-26 as part of the Treaty on Open Skies on the AN-30 airplane from the Kubinka airfield.



During the flight along the agreed route, Russian specialists on board the observation aircraft will monitor the strict compliance with the agreed flight parameters and the use of the monitoring equipment stipulated by the Treaty.



The AN-26 observation aircraft is a type of airplane which is not designed to use any weapons. The aircraft and observation equipment installed on it (aerial cameras) underwent an international certification, in which Russian specialists took part, which precludes the use of technical means not covered by the Treaty.



-ends-



