Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 22, 2019)

-- Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded $33,755,229 for firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N00019-19-F-0272 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026) in support of the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system.

This order procures material kits and retrofit labor to incorporate the Integrated Functional Capability 4.0 configuration into retrofit aircraft and ground segments.

Work will be performed in San Diego, California (41.2%); Palmdale, California (30.7%); Waco, Texas (9.9%); Salt Lake City, Utah (2.9%); Newtown, North Dakota (2.5%) Verona, Wisconsin (1.6%); Sterling, Virginia (1.5%); Irvine, California (1%); San Clemente, California (0.7%); and various locations inside and outside the continental U.S. (7.9% and 0.1%, respectively).

Work is expected to be completed in January 2022. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2018 and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,755,229 are being obligated at time of award, $1,719,061 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.







-- Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded $14,187,994 for modification P00037 to a previously awarded fixed-price, incentive-fee contract (N00019-15-C-0002) in support of the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system.

This modification incorporates integrated functional capability 4.0 into low-rate initial production Lot 2 Aircraft B12.

Work will be performed in Palmdale, California (41.6%); San Diego, California (34.2%); Waco, Texas (5.3%); Verona, Wisconsin (2.4%); Salt Lake City, Utah (1.7%); Irvine, California (1.5%); San Clemente, California (1%); Saint Peters, Missouri (0.7%); Menlo Park, California (0.7%); Ronkonkoma, New York (0.5%); and Grove, Oklahoma (0.5%); and various locations inside and outside the continental U.S. (9.8% and 0.1%, respectively).

Work is expected to be completed in November 2021. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,187,994 are being obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



