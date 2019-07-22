Modernization of T-72 Tanks

A view of the Zakłady Mechaniczne "Bumar - Łabędy" plant in Gliwice shortly before the ceremony marking the award of a $460 million contract for the modernization and refit of two battalions’ worth of T-72 tanks for the Polish Army. (PL MoD photo)

“T-72 tank, for which the contract has been signed, is already in the inventory of the Polish Army, but we all expect, and are working towards, the production of a new-generation tank in Polish factories,” said Mariusz Błaszczak, the Minister of National Defense, after signing a contract for upgrade of T-72 tanks.



On Monday, July 22 at Zakłady Mechaniczne "Bumar - Łabędy" S.A. in Gliwice, with the participation of the head of the Defense Ministry and Mateusz Morawiecki, the Prime Minister, the ceremony of signing the contract for the refurbishment and modernization of the T-72 tanks took place.



“We modernize and modify this equipment, which is available in the Polish Army. Thanks to this upgrade, the tanks will be equipped with modern sights, navigation and observation devices as well as modern digital communications. Deep repairs of these tanks will also be carried out,” said the head of the Defense Ministry.



The contract worth PLN 1.75 billion ($460 million—Ed.) provides for the refurbishment and modernization of tanks by the domestic armaments industry in 2019-2025.



The Minister of Defense also stressed that the agreement signed today will allow for the preservation of jobs in the "Bumar-Łabędy" plants.



“It is a great satisfaction that we managed to complete this agreement, which gives the opportunity to develop our skills and maintain jobs here in Gliwice for over a thousand employees, partners and subcontractors for Zakłady Mechaniczne Bumar-Łabędy " said the Prime Minister during the ceremony.



T-72 tanks currently equip, among others, the 20th Mechanized Brigade and the 34th Armored Cavalry Brigade.





Zakłady Mechaniczne "BUMAR-ŁABĘDY" S.A. is a manufacturer of heavy tracked vehicles for military and civilian use. They are part of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa.



The PGZ S.A. consortium, together with the Zakłady Mechaniczne "BUMAR-ŁABĘDY" SA, belonging to the PGZ Group. and Wojskowe Zakłady Motoryzacyjnych S.A., concluded with the 1st Regional Logistics Base in Wałcz a contract for the refurbishment and modification of T-72 tanks. Zakłady Mechaniczne "BUMAR-ŁABĘDY" S.A. is the Consortium's technical integrator. The value of the order is PLN 1.75 billion, and the work will be carried out in 2019-2025.



The contract was signed at Zakłady Mechaniczne "BUMAR-ŁABĘDY" SA, in the presence of Mateusz Morawiecki, the Prime Minister, and Mariusz Błaszczak, the Minister of National Defense.



“We are rebuilding potential in the field of armored technology, which over the years has been a source of pride for our defense industry. The reconstruction of production capacity and capacity in both Gliwice and Poznań is the next step on the path to establishing an industrial base for the implementation of a new tank for the Polish Armed Forces,” said Witold Słowik, President of the Management Board of PGZ S.A.



The agreement assumes the implementation of the task in 2019-2025 by the Consortium, consisting of PGZ S.A., Zakłady Mechaniczne "BUMAR-ŁABĘDY" S.A. and Wojskowe Zakłady Motoryzacyjnych S.A. As part of the modification work, other companies from the Group will also be involved, including PCO S.A. OBRUM sp. O.o.



“The implementation of this task with the forces of the two leading companies in the field of armored technology of the Group will allow us to start and finish the individual stages of the work more quickly and to better use the production capacities of both plants. Building competences in the field of work on tanks T-72 in both centers also allows us to strengthen our offer of modernization packages for potential foreign partners,” said Sebastian Chwałek, Vice President of the Management Board of PGZ S.A.



Polish industry has many years of experience in the armored technique segment. Zakłady Mechaniczne "BUMAR-ŁABĘDY" S.A. have over 65 years of experience in the production and refurbishment of tanks and vehicles on tracked chassis.



Based on these experiences and the potential of other companies from the PGZ Group, Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa S.A. is working on the creation of a comprehensive logistic support system dedicated to servicing and modernization of basic tanks equipped with the Polish Armed Forces.





Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) is one of the largest defense companies in Europe. It brings together over 50 companies that are the most important for the Polish defense industry: production plants, service centers and research centers. It employs over 18,000 employees and generates over PLN 5.5 billion in annual revenue. PGZ is a producer of innovative systems and solutions used by the Polish Armed Forces and allied formations.



Zakłady Mechaniczne "BUMAR-ŁABĘDY" S.A. they specialize in the production, renovation and modernization of armored equipment. Modernization packages and repair services for all types of armored vehicles include PT-91 tanks, WZT-2 and WZT-3 Technical Security Trucks and various types of T-72 tanks. The company carries out reviews of Leopard tanks at F6 level. Zakłady Mechaniczne "BUMAR-ŁABĘDY" S.A. are the main contractor for the modernization of the Leopard 2A4 tanks to the 2PL version.



