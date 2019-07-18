US Delivers Military Equipment to the Armed Forces of the Philippines

(Source: US Embassy Manila; issued July 18, 2019)

MANILA --- U.S. and Philippine service members teamed up to unload and inventory ten M-107 .50 caliber sniper rifles at Camp Aguinaldo on July 17, 2019.



Purchased by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), this delivery is part of a series of equipment transfers designed to strengthen the AFP’s ability to meet mission requirements. The weapons arrived at Clark Air Base on July 11, 2019.



Previous equipment transfers have included radios, battle management systems, Unmanned Ariel Systems, night vision devices, and other items. The United States will also train the AFP to operate, maintain, and employ the equipment.



The United States, as a longstanding friend, partner, and ally of the Philippines, continues to provide support to the AFP through both grant assistance and expedited sales of arms and munitions to assist long-term AFP modernization goals as well as urgent counterterrorism and humanitarian aid and disaster relief requirements.



