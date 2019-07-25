Ka-32 Helicopters to Be Used in Firefighting in Turkey

(Source: Russian Helicopters; issued July 25, 2019)

A Ka-32 fire-fighting helicopters loading a water bucket during fire-fighting operations. Russian Helicopters has just delivered three Ka-32A11BC fire-fighting helicopters to Turkey’s KAAN Air. (RusHelo photo)

Russian Helicopters Holding Company (part of Rostec State Corporation) has delivered three Ka-32A11BC multipurpose helicopters to Turkey. The machines will be used in firefighting.



In July 2018 contracts were signed with KAAN Air (Turkey) for delivery of three Ka-32A11BC multipurpose helicopters. Currently all three are handed over to the customer. The rotorcraft were purchased primarily for firefighting purposes.



"Ka-3232A11BC is the helicopter with the best technical equipment for firefighting missions", noted Andrey Boginskiy, CEO of Russian Helicopters Holding Company. "This rotorcraft is an admitted leader in its class, and it is capable of solving a wide range of tasks. We are looking forward to further fruitful cooperation with our Turkish partners as far as delivery and after-sales support of helicopters are concerned."



"Russia has top-tier competence in civil helicopter industry. Depending on the types of tasks and missions, we are ready to deliver a variety of helicopters to our Turkish partners", said Viktor Kladov, Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy at Rostec. "Right now, Turkey is interested in expanding its fleet of firefighting aircraft, and Rostec intends to continue developing its cooperation with Ankara in this field. We estimate the current Turkish market for this type of helicopters as several dozens of machines."



The Ka-32A11BC multipurpose helicopter is designed to perform complex firefighting operations, special search-and-rescue and high-altitude construction operations, to transport cargo inside the fuselage and on the external sling, to log forest, transport patients and evacuate injured persons.



The co-axial scheme and absence of the tail rotor ensure compactness, high power-to-weight ratio and maneuverability, as well as exceptional controllability of the helicopter. Ka-32A11BC has a high load lifting capacity up to 5 tons of cargo on the external sling. The assigned service life of Ka-32A11BC is extended to 32,000 hours which guarantees lower operating costs.



The firefighting version of Ka-32A11BC can be equipped with various fire extinguishing systems, including Bambi Bucket and Simplex type, as well as a horizontal firefighting system. The helicopter is capable of extinguishing flames on the highest floors of high-rise buildings and on oil-and-gas industrial facilities.



The Ka-32A11BC has been acknowledged by experts as one of the world's best firefighting helicopters; it is a symbol of the Global Helicopter Firefighting Initiative (GHFI) – a program intended to improve the operating efficiency of specialized firefighting helicopters.



The Ka-32A11BC helicopter is EASA certified and meets FAR-29 and AP-29 standards. It is being successfully used in Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Spain, Canada, Kazakhstan, China, Portugal, Russia, Switzerland, South Korea and Japan.



The main field activity of KAAN AIR is delivery and after-sales support of helicopters as well as a wide range of transportation services from air taxi and VIP transport to environmental monitoring and fire extinguishing.





JSC "Russian Helicopters" (a part of Rostec State Corporation) is a leading player in the global helicopter industry, the sole Russian designer and manufacturer of helicopters. The Holding Company was established in 2007 and is headquartered in Moscow. We operate five helicopter assembly plants, two design bureaus, component production and maintenance enterprises, aircraft repair plants and one helicopter service company providing after-sales support in Russia and abroad.



