Record US Marine Contingent Stationed in Darwin

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued July 25, 2019)

The Marine Rotational Force-Darwin reached a major milestone this week with the arrival of additional US Marines in Darwin, bringing the total number of Marines in the Northern Territory to its full strength of 2,500.



This meets the commitment agreed during the 2018 Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN).



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, said the 2019 rotation represents the most capable and operationally focused deployment to date.



“This milestone demonstrates the enduring nature of the Australia-US alliance and our deep engagement with the Indo-Pacific region,” Minister Reynolds said.



“The Marine Rotational Force-Darwin improves interoperability between Australian and US defence forces, and enhances our ability to work together with regional partners in the interests of stability and security in the Indo-Pacific.”



The 2019 rotation features a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, advanced TPS-80 radar system and Aviation Combat Element including MV-22 Ospreys and UH/AH-1 helicopters.



The US Marines are expected to complete the rotation in Australia in October.



