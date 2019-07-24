New Space India Limited

(Source: Indian Department of Space; issued July 24, 2019)

The Union Government has already set up New Space India Limited (NSIL), a wholly owned Government of India undertaking/ Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), under the administrative control of Department of Space (DOS) on 06th March 2019 to commercially exploit the research and development work of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Centres and constituent units of DOS.



NSIL has been incorporated to carry out the following roles and functions as part of its madate viz. (i) Small Satellite technology transfer to industry, wherein NSIL will obtain license from DOS/ISRO and sub-license it to Industries; (ii) Manufacture of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) in collaboration with Private Sector; (iii) Productionisation of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) through Indian Industry; (iv) Productionisation and marketing of Space based products and services, including launch and application; (v) Transfer of technology developed by ISRO Centres and constituent units of DOS; (vi) Marketing spin-off technologies and products/services, both in India and abroad; and (vii) any other subject which Government of India deems fit.



NSIL was set up to meet the ever-increasing demands of Indian space programme and to commercially exploit the emerging global space market. The emergence of NSIL would spur the growth of Indian industries in the space sector and enable Indian industries to scale up manufacturing and production base.



A total of 239 satellites were commercially launched by Antrix Corporation Limited during the last three years.



The total revenue from operations during the last three years is Rs 6289.05 Crores.



This information was provided by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.



-ends-



