Rolls-Royce Confirms Termination of Discussions in Relation to ITP Aero

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued July 24, 2019)

On 14 June, Rolls-Royce announced that it had received a preliminary and conditional indication of interest from Indra to acquire a majority stake in ITP Aero.



Rolls-Royce confirms that discussions with Indra have ended without agreement between the parties.



ITP Aero will remain a separately reported business segment and a core part of Rolls-Royce.



