Compendium of Open Office of Inspector General Recommendations to the Department of Defense

(Source: Department of Defense Inspector General; issued July 24, 2019)

The 2019 Compendium lists the number, type, age, and status of 1,581 open recommendations, as of March 31, 2019.In this Compendium, we highlight the 30 high‑priority open recommendations made in DoD OIG reports issued between August 2014 and March 2019 that we believe, if implemented, have the potential to result in significant improvements to DoD operations. We provide, in each summary of the open recommendations, an overview of the DoD OIG project that produced the recommendations and why they are important.The summaries also include the implementation status of the recommendations and a description of information required to close each recommendation. Recommendations that are not included in our list of high‑priority recommendations are still important and warrant the full attention of the DoD.This Compendium also summarizes 41 recommendations made in 30 OIG reports issued between May 2008 and March 2019 that identified $4.8 billion in potential monetary benefits that the DoD could achieve based on management implementation of these recommendations.We also identify the 80 recommendations that have been open for at least 5 years. These recommendations were issued to 20 DoD Components.-ends-