KMW Will Supply Mungo N/C Recce to the German Army

(Source: Krauss-Maffei Wegmann; issued July 24, 2019)

MUNICH / COBLENZ, Germany --- The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) has commissioned Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) to supply a total of nine Mungo N/C Recce reconnaissance systems.



In addition to supplying the vehicles, the contract encompasses spare parts packages and the training of crew and maintenance personnel.



The N/C Recce variant of the Mungo vehicle is able to detect and identify nuclear and chemical threats. For that, the three-man crew has at its disposal a mass spectrometer, weather sensors and a radiation detection device, among other things.



The crew remains inside the secure vehicle throughout the entire detection and analysis process. The ground can even be marked from inside the vehicle in the event of contamination.



The Mungo N/C Recce can be transported in a CH-53 helicopter due to its light weight and external dimensions.



All nine vehicles will be delivered by the end of 2022.



-ends-



