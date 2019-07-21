FAB and Avibras Sign Strategic Cooperation Memorandum

(Source: Brazilian Air Force; issued July 21, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Department of Aerospace Science and Technology (DCTA) and Avibras Aerospace Industry, located in São José dos Campos (SP), on Thursday July 11 signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the objective of seeking greater strategic cooperation for the development and joint execution of technological actions, programs and projects, as well as to increase scientific and technological research and prospecting activities, observing good sustainability practices, respect for the environment and the pursuit of technology development. positive impact on achieving the goals set by the country.



DCTA Director-General Lt. Brigadier Luiz Fernando de Aguiar explains that the memorandum brings the opportunity for closer ties between institutions in the development of defense products and even dual-use technologies. "In addition, it enables greater cooperation between existing laboratories in the Department, thus reducing investment costs in programs of joint interest," he adds.



“With greater synergy between the DCTA Technological Scientific Institutions and Avibras, it will be possible to identify and develop technologies of interest to Brazil, enhancing the generation of innovative and even disruptive industrial applications,” emphasized Avibras CEO João Brasil Carvalho Leite.



Industry



Avibras is an engineering company with knowledge in the development of technology and solutions for the Defense and Civil areas. In the aerospace sector is one of the pioneers in Brazil in aircraft construction, development and manufacture of space vehicles for civil and military purposes. Among the projects developed for the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), currently, are the A-Darter missile and the S-50 engine, part of the microsatellite launch vehicle (VLM) program.



