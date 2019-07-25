Drone Threat Helps Drive Demand for Counter-IED Technology

(Source: Forecast International; issued July 25, 2019)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- The Joint Counter RCIED Electronic Warfare (JCREW) program is part of an ongoing U.S. military strategy to defeat IEDs. The Department of Defense has broken down initiatives into increasing armor protection for vehicles and - most significantly for the RDT&E program - providing next-generation jammers to prevent detonation of radio-controlled IEDs (RCIEDs).



After almost 20 years of conflict, the devices still pose a daunting challenge to U.S. and allied forces. Research and development for workable, deployable, next-generation solutions is not likely to end any time soon.



With the enormous rise in the use of drones by friend and foe alike, JCREW RDT&E has increasingly focused on addressing the growing threat. Funding from FY17 to FY18 saw a jump of $13.1 million to $45.2 million to support the joint, urgent operational need for Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS).



Based on an estimated projection of the FY20 defense budget, $247 million is likely to be spent on this program well into the next decade.



A report on the JCREW program is available from Forecast International.



