USS Seawolf Project Team, Ship’s Force Complete TSRA

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued July 25, 2019)

BREMERTON, Wash. --- USS Seawolf (SSN 21) project team, ship’s force and Trident Refit Facility-Bangor worked tirelessly together to complete a Total Ship Readiness Assessment on July 5.



The project team performed a repair of the external hull penetration and with assistance from TRF, an emergent repair to correct a port rod meter— which indicates the speed of the boat—was completed, ensuring on-time completion of the TSRA. The Seawolf project team is actively planning the next availability.



“The team excelled in executing and completing emergent work protocol on Seawolf,” said Dave Fleck, Seawolf project superintendent. “The shops and support codes executed flawlessly over the Independence Day holiday. Getting the job done to support an operational national asset is what we are all about.”



