Rheinmetall Takes Over Canadian Robotics Specialist Provectus

(Source: Rheinmetall; issued July 26, 2019)

The takeover of the Canadian company Provectus Robotics Solutions Inc. expands Rheinmetall’s technological capabilities in the field of robotics and autonomous driving. In future, both halves of the Group – Automotive and Defence – will benefit from the know-how of the newly acquired robotics specialist.



Automation and digitization are among the vital Group-spanning technology clusters which Rheinmetall is systematically working to expand, concentrating knowledge and capacities in order to exploit additional future growth potential.



Effective 1 June 2019, Rheinmetall Canada Inc., a subsidiary of the Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall Group, took over a 100% stake in the Ottawa-based company. Founded in 2010, Provectus Robotics Solutions is a young company specializing in the development of advanced robotic systems and software. Though now owned by Rheinmetall Canada, Provectus will continue to operate under its previous managing director, Paul Rocco.



In recent product presentations, Rheinmetall has generated great interest with its Mission Master unmanned multi-mission vehicle, which is based on Provectus technology, modified for military use by Rheinmetall Canada. Everything points to unmanned ground vehicles playing an increasingly important role in future military operations on land, much like unmanned air vehicles in an aviation context. Some will serve in an unarmed logistic or reconnaissance role; others will function as mobile weapon platforms.



“We have already been working closely with Provectus in our unmanned ground vehicle project. This vertical integration gives us a decisive advantage in the field of autonomous mobility technology", said Stéphane Oehrli, president and CEO of Rheinmetall Canada. “Since this capacity is also a key enabler for the Automotive division, the whole Rheinmetall Group will hence benefit from Provectus’ expertise. The automation of other Rheinmetall mobile platforms is actually an innovation we are already thinking of.”



As Paul Rocco from Provectus, explains, “Rheinmetall Canada is the ideal platform for accelerating our growth while simultaneously strengthening our presence in Canada as well as internationally. This is a unique opportunity for the Provectus team to significantly improve our market potential in the world of autonomous driving and to take advantage of new opportunities.”



The buyout is part of Rheinmetall’s strategy of positioning itself as a preferred supplier of cutting-edge technology – around the world but particularly in Canada, where the Group is a longstanding, tried-and-tested partner of the country’s armed forces.



Rheinmetall is eager to apply expertise from Provectus Robotics Solutions in implementing ISTAR, a major project of the Canadian armed forces now underway. (The acronym ISTAR stands for Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance.)





Rheinmetall Canada is the Canadian arm of Germany’s Rheinmetall Group, Europe’s largest supplier of systems and equipment for armed forces and security services. With around 350 employees at locations in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu in Québec and Ottawa in Ontario, Rheinmetall Canada has accumulated over three decades of experience and expertise in developing, integrating and fabricating platform-independent systems.



Provectus Robotics Solutions Inc. is a global leader in the development of robotic applications for the private and public security sector as well as military and government agencies. The Provectus software package enables key robotic capabilities, permitting the transformation of virtually any ground vehicle into an extremely versatile mobile robotic platform featuring autonomous driving functions. Unmanned ground vehicles from Provectus have been used in a variety of applications, including to secure territory, in bomb disposal operations, crowd monitoring/crowd control, and in space research.



