PGZ Inaugurates New Missile Center in Zielonka

(Source: PGZ Group; issued July 25, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

On the grounds of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa subsidiary Zakłady Elektroniczne S.A. in Zielonka, the construction of the Production and Service Center of NSM Missiles was ceremonially inaugurated. The investment is related to the offset project implemented as part of the acquisition of the Naval Strike Missile by the Polish Armed Forces.



The ceremony was attended by Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak; President of the Management Board of PGZ S.A. Witold Słowik and the president of the board and the general director of WZE S.A. dr inż. Przemysław Kowalczuk.



The investment involves the construction of a set of buildings with special equipment allowing for the production, servicing and certification of NSM subsonic maneuvering anti-ship missiles. The creation of the center is part of the plan to establish new capabilities in the missile technology at the PGZ Capital Group. The value of the investment is over PLN 30 million.



“Rockets require periodic, comprehensive recertification - disassembly, checking and replacement of all necessary elements and making advanced tests. All this is possible only at the factory level. Building such competences in our Group is part of PGZ's expansion plan in the missile technology segment, both to secure the needs of the Armed Forces and to cooperate with other formations,” said Witold Słowik, President of the Management Board of PGZ S.A.



WZE S.A. is the beneficiary of two offset agreements with the Norwegian company Kongsberg, the producer of the NSM system. As part of the implementation of the first contract, the NSM System Service and Configuration Support Center was built and launched in the Company.



The second offset agreement assumed the creation of infrastructure for the so-called mid-life upgrade (MLU) and re-certification of NSM missiles once it is in possession of the Navy’s Missile Unit. The goal of this project is to ensure and maintain the combat readiness of the Navy Missile Unit’s NSM missiles.



The acquisition of know-how in the production and servicing of missiles and the implementation of culture and organization of the center's work in accordance with NATO standards will positively affect the company's development in the area of technical level, organization and functioning. Production and technology lines, new specialist skills and acquired experience will be an asset for potential new business initiatives in the Group related to missile and rocket technology.



The Naval Strike Missile (NSM) by Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace is an accurate, subsonic long-range maneuvering missile of the fifth generation. It can also be used to engage land-based targets. NSM was chosen by the Polish Armed Forces for use in coastal artillery installations.



In 2008, the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Economy signed contracts with Kongsberg for the supply of equipment for the Coastal Missile Squadron (NDR) of the 3rd Ship Flotilla, whose main weapons were to be NSM missiles. According to the contract, 12 missiles were purchased. In 2010, a contract for the supply of additional 38 NSM anti-ship missiles (including 36 missiles and two more for test purposes) was signed by Poland.



The Coastal Missile Squadron began its service in June 2013. On January 1, 2015, the Navy Missile Unit in Siemirowice was formed. It included the Coastal Missile Squadron. Additionally, the Second Coastal Missile Squadron was created and another 24 NSM missiles were ordered for it (including vehicles, launchers and radars).





Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) is one of the largest defense companies in Europe. It brings together over 50 companies that are the most important for the Polish defense industry: production plants, service centers and research centers. It employs over 18,000 employees and reaches over PLN 5.5 billion in annual revenue. PGZ is a producer of innovative systems and solutions used by the Polish Armed Forces and allied formations.



Wojskowe Zakłady Elektroniczne S.A. (WZE) is a leading player in the PGZ special electronics segment. The company's competences are derived from missile defense, radiolocation and radio-electronic warfare. The company is currently strengthening its capabilities in the area of repairs, modernization, modification and production of rocket systems, radio-electronic warfare and inertial navigation.



-ends-



