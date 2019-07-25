Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 25, 2019)

United Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $25,000,000 undefinitized firm-fixed-price modification (P00003) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-19-C-0054).



This modification procures milling machines, fixtures and tooling to increase production capacity for critical F135 components.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in February 2022.



Fiscal 2019 defense production act purchases (Defense) funds in the amount of $12,500,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



