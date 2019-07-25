Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 25, 2019)

-- Textron, AAI Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland (W911QY-19-D-0033);

-- Arcturus UAV,* Rohnert Park, California (W911QY-19-D-0050);

-- Martin UAV,* Plano, Texas (W911QY-19-D-0032); and

-- L3 Technologies, Ashburn, Virginia (W911QY19D0051),



will compete for each order of the $99,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Future Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems.



Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received.



Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 24, 2022.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



