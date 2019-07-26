MPs Discuss Veto of the Purchase of F-16 Block 70 Aircraft Imposed by President Rumen Radev

(Source: National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria; issued July 26, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The National Assembly has again voted to ratify the law on the four contracts for the purchase, equipment, maintenance and services of fighters F-16 Block 70, which President Rumen Radev vetoed.



"For the ratification, there were 128 votes. Against the contracts voted a total of 73 MPs, three MPs abstained.”



(Source: Reuters; published July 26, 2019)