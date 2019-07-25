Turkey's First S-400 Shipment Complete, Second Planned for Ankara: Officials

(Source: Reuters; published July 25, 2019)

By Ece Toksabay

ANKARA --- Russia has completed delivery of the first shipment of its S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems to Turkey and a second shipment is now being planned, Turkish military officials said on Thursday.Turkey began taking delivery of the advanced Russian air defense system earlier this month, prompting the United States to remove NATO ally Turkey from the F-35 jet program over security concerns.Washington has also threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey, though Ankara has dismissed the warnings. It has instead put its trust in sympathetic comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said that Turkey was treated “unfairly”.At a briefing in Ankara, military officials said on Thursday that Turkey was still discussing where exactly to base the first S-400 shipment.U.S. officials are concerned that the stealth capabilities of the F-35 Lockheed Martin fighter would be jeopardized if deployed together with the S-400s. (end of excerpt)-ends-