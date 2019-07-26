Egyptian Air Force Begins New Upgrade Program for F110 Engine for F-16 Fleet

(Source: GE Aviation; issued July 26, 2019)

SAN ANTONIO --- With strong support from the United States Air Force, Thursday marked a big step forward to modernize the Egyptian Air Force’s F-16 Falcon fleet for combat operations.



Senior leaders from the United States Air Force, EAF, GE Aviation, StandardAero, DLA-Aviation and Foreign Military Sales attended a ceremony at StandardAero’s facility in San Antonio to celebrate the first GE F110-100 engine overhaul induction under the Pacer Pharaoh Program. The ceremony recognized the collaborative effort led by the USAF to upgrade the EAF’s F-16 fleet.



In May, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Aviation and the USAF awarded a Pacer Pharaoh Program support contract to GE Aviation valued at more than $79 million for Engine Structural Integrity Program (ENSIP) repair and Service Life Extension Program (SLEP) upgrade of F110-100A and B engines to the F110-100C.



The F110-100C SLEP upgrades critical components, including the combustor, high pressure turbine, compressor and augmentor. These enhancements combine to extend the service life of the engine, reduce operating cost, increase reliability and improve safety. The program is designed to provide a significant time-on-wing increase, 25% improvement in cost per flight hour, and a 50% extension in engine phase inspections.



Tinker Air Force Base’s Propulsion Management Group (PMXG) had supported F110 upgrades during the previous decade. After PMXG faced capacity issues, the USAF approached DLA with support requirements to meet the EAF’s needs. The Pacer Pharaoh Program support contract transfers the USAF’s workload to GE Aviation, in collaboration with StandardAero, enabling increased customer support at a competitive price. The collaboration involved is part of the Air Force’s Captains of Industry (COI) partnership, which uses Supplier Capability Contracts (SCC) to streamline the procurement process to meet customer needs.



“Egyptian combat readiness and the United States Air Force sustainment support for our international partner nations is key to the Air Force mission,” said Chuck Darnell, Chief, Propulsion Sustainment Division, AFLCMC. “To fly, fight and win with our partner nations is our goal.”



This is the first F110 engine MRO relationship between GE and Standard Aero. It will allow GE to provide complete SLEP/ ENSIP repair capability to their customers. StandardAero will provide engine level disassembly, reassembly and test portion of the workscopes. GE will provide engineering, material and the depot-level repair support at its facility in Winfield, KS.



“GE is pleased to team with Standard Aero and to build on the success of our growing USAF partnership,” said Cristina Seda-Hoelle, VP and General Manager, Military Services for GE Aviation. “The support of the Egyptian Air Force and our global F110 customer base is a priority, and we are committed to finding win-win solutions for all.”



“StandardAero is proud to extend our relationship with GE Aviation, applying our experienced workforce and over 15 years of F110 proven performance to supporting the USAF and our international Allies,” said Mark Buongiorno, StandardAero’s Vice President of San Antonio operations.



The agreement will provide uninterrupted support for the EAF, reducing turn-around time (TAT) and creating new capabilities for GE Aviation. The continued collaboration opens the door for more multi-partnership ENSIP repair capability for IEMP countries and gives the USAF more sustainment support options.



GE COI-SCC currently support critical military weapons systems including the A-10 Thunderbolt, B-1 Lancer, B-2 Spirit, F-16 Falcon, KC-135 Stratotanker, T-38 Talon and U-2 Dragon Lady.





GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE is a world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines, components, integrated digital, avionics, electrical power and mechanical systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft. GE Aviation has a global service network to support these offerings and is part of the world’s Digital Industrial Company with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive.



StandardAero is one of the world's largest independent providers of services including engine and airframe maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, engineering services, interior completions and paint applications. StandardAero is owned by The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm with deep industry expertise.



-ends-



