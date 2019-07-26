India – C-17 Sustainment Follow-on Support

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 26, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to India of C-17 sustainment follow-on support for an estimated cost of $670 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on July 26, 2019.



The Government of India has requested to buy equipment for C-17 follow-on support, to include spares and repair parts; support equipment; personnel training and training equipment; publications and technical documentation; support and test equipment; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistical support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated program cost is $670 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the mobility capabilities of a major defensive partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region.



India needs this follow-on support to maintain its operational readiness and ability to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HA/DR) assistance in the region. India will have no difficulty absorbing this support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be the Boeing Corporation, Chicago, Illinois. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale, however, the purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the prime contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of one U.S. Government representative and 23 contractor representatives to India.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-



