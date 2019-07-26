Thailand – Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 26, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Thailand of 60 Stryker infantry carrier vehicles with equipment and support for an estimated cost of $175 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on July 26, 2019.



The Government of Thailand has requested to buy sixty (60) Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles (ICV); and sixty (60) M2 Flex .50 cal machine guns. Also included are spare parts, Basic Issue Items (BII), Components of End Items (COEI), Additional Authorized List (AAL) (specific items for operations and maintenance), Special Tools and Test Equipment (STTE), technical manuals, OCONUS Deprocessing Service, M6 smoke grenade launchers (4 per vehicle) and associated spares, AN/VAS-5 Driver's Vision Enhancer (DVE), AN/VIC-3 vehicle intercommunications system, contractor provided training and Field Service Representatives (FSR), and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $175 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve security of a Major Non-NATO ally in INDO-PACOM, which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the region.



The Stryker vehicles will increase Thailand's capability to defend its sovereign territory against traditional and non-traditional threats by filling the capability void between light infantry soldiers and heavy mechanized units. Thailand will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor for the Stryker vehicle is General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, MI. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any permanent additional U.S. Government or Contractor representatives to Thailand.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-



