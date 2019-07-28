Arrow Weapon System Successfully Engages Ballistic Missile Target

Flight Test Arrow-01 demonstrated the Israeli Arrow Weapon System’s ability to conduct a high altitude hit-to-kill engagement. Interceptor tests were conducted that successfully destroyed target missiles. These tests were conducted at Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska (PSCA) in Kodiak, Alaska.

▪️ First such test outside of Israel

The Arrow-3 Interceptor successfully demonstrated an engagement capability against the exo-atmospheric target during these tests. Although not part of the Israeli architecture, a U.S. AN-TPY2 radar participated in the test. Preliminary analysis indicates that test objectives were successfully achieved.



The Arrow Weapon System is a central part of Israel’s multi-layer defense system. The defense system is based on four operational layers: Iron Dome Defense System, David’s Sling Weapon System, the Arrow-2, and the Arrow-3.



“These successful tests mark a major milestone in the development of the Arrow Weapon System,” said MDA Director Vice Adm. Jon Hill. “This unique success in Alaska provides confidence in future Israeli capabilities to defeat the developing threats in the region. My congratulations to the Israel Missile Defense Organization, our MDA team, and our industry partners. We are committed to assisting the Government of Israel in upgrading its national missile defense capability to defend the State of Israel from emerging threats.”

IMDO Director, Moshe Patel: “Ten challenging years of development have culminated in this moment: the Arrow 3 weapon system completed a test campaign, during which an Arrow 3 interceptor completed full interception of the target. This is an extraordinary operational and technological achievement for the State of Israel, made possible by thousands of employees, engineers and officers from the Ministry of Defense, Israeli defense Industries, Israeli Air Force and our US partners.



“In addition, the fact that the tests were conducted in Alaska, tens of thousands of kilometers away from Israel, is another significant achievement that demonstrates the operational capabilities of the Arrow 3 system to successfully face any threat.”



Israel, US Test Missile Defense in Alaska

(Source: Voice of America News; issued July 28, 2019)

U.S. and Israeli officials say tests in Alaska of a jointly developed missile defense system have been successful.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday the Arrow-3 shield tests give his country the ability to act against ballistic missiles fired from Iran and from any other location.



The U.S. Missile Defense Agency called the Arrow 3's interception abilities a "major milestone."



"The performance was perfect - every hit a bull's eye," Netanyahu said. "All our foes should know that we can best them, both defensively and offensively."



Israel developed the Arrow 3, its most advanced system for intercepting long-range missiles, with U.S. aircraft maker Boeing and first deployed it in 2017. Arrow-3 interceptors are designed to hit long-range missiles in space at an altitude that would safely destroy any nuclear warheads.



Israel has conducted a series of Arrow 3 tests over its Mediterranean coastal waters since last year.



Israeli and U.S. missile defense agencies had planned to conduct a first Arrow 3 test over Alaska in the middle of 2018, but postponed it, saying they needed to improve the system's readiness.



In 2017, then-U.S. Missile Defense Agency director Navy Vice Admiral James Syring told a congressional hearing that due to significant range constraints in the Mediterranean, "one of the better places to test [Arrow 3] is in Alaska, from Kodiak (Island)." Launching an Arrow 3 interceptor from Kodiak would enable it to fly over the more expansive waters of the Pacific.



In recent years, Iran has repeatedly conducted tests of long-range missiles that Israel and the United States say are capable of carrying nuclear warheads and reaching Israeli territory. Iran insists its missiles are defensive and its nuclear program is peaceful.



Israel also has expressed concern about what it says are long-running Iranian deliveries of rockets and other weapons to militant groups Hezbollah and Hamas, both sworn to Israel's destruction.



Arrow 3 is part of a multi-tiered Israeli missile defense network that also includes Iron Dome for intercepting short-range rockets and David's Sling for hitting medium-range missiles.



