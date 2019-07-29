India and Mozambique Sign Two MoUs to Further Strengthen Defence Co-Operation

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued July 29, 2019)

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh is currently on an official visit to Maputo, Mozambique from July 28-30, 2019. This is Shri Rajnath Singh’s first visit abroad as Raksha Mantri and the first-ever visit of Defence Minister of India to Mozambique.



Today, the Raksha Mantri (RM) called on Mr. Carlos Agostinho do Rosario, the Prime Minister of Mozambique. He also held delegation-level talks with his counterpart Mr. Atanasio Salvador M’tumuke. After the talks, two Memoranda of Understanding - agreement on sharing white shipping information and co-operation in the field of Hydrography – were signed between Government of India and Government of the Republic of Mozambique. The signing of the two MoUs will further strengthen the ongoing Indo-Mozambican Defence co-operation.



The visit witnessed the growing defence co-operation between Mozambique and India, and the potential such collaboration offers for enhancing security in the Indian Ocean Region.



The Raksha Mantri announced assistance of communication equipment and highlighted the importance of working together to prevent non-traditional threats like smuggling, terrorism, piracy, poaching, etc. and overall co-operation in the maritime domain.



Defence Minister of Mozambique, Mr. Atanasio Salvador M’tumuke briefed RakshaMantri Shri Rajnath Singh on the internal security situation and the ongoing Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR) process. The RakshaMantri conveyed best wishes for the ongoing peace process.



RM discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations while meeting the Mozambican leaders and noted the excellent Government-to-Government ties, strong business exchanges, vibrant development partnership, and long-standing people-to-people links between the two countries.



Mozambique sought co-operation from India to deal with the growing menace of terrorism and radicalisation. Shri Rajnath Singh assured co-operation and reiterated commitment to work together in this regard.



An elaborate ceremony was held today at Mozambican Naval Headquarters to hand over two India-made Fast Interceptor Boats (FIBs) to Mozambique. The handing over certificate was signed by the Director General, Coast Guards of India and Chief of Mozambican Navy. A four-member ICGS team is also assisting with training and support for maintenance and operation of the two boats.Mozambican Defence Minister expressed gratitude for India’s support for Mozambican Defence Forces, in particular, for the boats being used for coastal surveillance.



On his arrival on 28th July, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh was accorded Guard of Honour at the Mozambican Army Head Quarters.



In the evening, RM addressed a gathering of Indian Diaspora and interacted with the community.



The Raksha Mantriis accompanied by a high-level delegation including Defence Secretary, DG, Coast Guards and senior officials of Ministries of Defence and External Affairs.



India shares close, warm and friendly relations with Mozambique which is cemented by robust development partnership and a large presence of the Indian Diaspora. The visit of RM is expected to further strengthen relations with Mozambique.



(ends)





India and Myanmar Sign MoU on Defence Co-Operation

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued July 29, 2019)

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (MAH), Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services (CDS) of the Republic of Union of Myanmar, is currently on an official visit to India from 25th July – 2nd August, 2019.



Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Yesso Naik held talks with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services (CDS) of the Republic of Union of Myanmar. Both sides were accompanied by senior officials. The talks were aimed at enhancing defence co-operation, review joint exercises and training provided to Myanmar Defence Services, strengthen maritime security by joint surveillance and capacity building, medical co-operation, pollution response and for developing new infrastructure.



On conclusion of the talks, India and Myanmar signed a Memorandum of Understanding on defence co-operation.



Earlier, the visiting dignitary, accompanied by a high-level delegation from the Myanmar Defence Services, called on Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh.



Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services (CDS) of the Republic of Union of Myanmar was accorded a Tri-Services Guard of Honour. He also paid homage at the National War Memorial.



Myanmar is a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy towards prioritising relations with its East Asian neighbours. India has steadily increased defence co-operation with Myanmar in recent years.



-ends-




