PAF Crew In Jordan For 'Cobra' Helicopter Training

(Source: Philippine News Agency; issued July 30, 2019)

MANILA -- Philippine Air Force (PAF) helicopter pilots and crews have been sent to Jordan to begin their familiarization training on the two AH-1 "Cobra" attack helicopters donated by the Jordanian government.



"On the Cobra attack helicopters from Jordan. While our pilots are already training there, it may take many more months before the helicopters are brought to the Philippines. But we hope it will be before the year ends," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a message to the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Monday when asked for an update on the acquisition project.



The Bell AH-1 Cobra is a two-blade, single-engine attack helicopter manufactured by Bell Helicopter. It was developed using the engine, transmission and rotor system of the Bell UH-1 "Iroquois".



A member of the prolific Huey family, the AH-1 is also referred to as the "Huey Cobra" or "Snake".



In September last year, the Department of National Defense and the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on defense cooperation.



Lorenzana and Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat, signed the MOU during the three-day official visit of President Rodrigo Duterte to Jordan. (PNA)



