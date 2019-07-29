Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 29, 2019)

Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems Inc., Northridge, California, is being awarded a $167,338,657 firm-fixed-price contract for 263 full-rate production Lot 8 Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles (AARGM).



This contract provides for conversion of U.S. government-provided AGM-88B High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles into 260 AGM-88E AARGM all-up-rounds and 3 Captive Air Training Missiles, including supplies and services required for manufacture, spares, and fleet deployment.



Work will be performed in Northridge, California (80%); and Ridgecrest, California (20%), and is expected to be completed in March 2022.



Fiscal 2017, 2018, and 2019 weapons procurement (Navy); fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $167,338,657 will be obligated at time of award, $1,319,319 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001919C0049).



-ends-



