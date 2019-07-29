U.S. Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia: The Corporate Connection

(Source: Center for International Policy; issued July 29, 2019)

This report provides information on arms offers to Saudi Arabia involving the four largest U.S. arms suppliers to that nation: Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and General Dynamics.Over 90% of U.S. arms offers to Saudi Arabia by value involved one of these top four supplying firms.The analysis covers offers notified to Congress, not all of which have yet resulted in final deliveries of the equipment; and data on weapons deliveries gathered from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) arms transfer database.-ends-