Raytheon, Ducommun Sign New Strategic Supplier Agreement

TUCSON, Ariz. --- Raytheon Company's Missile Systems business has signed a new strategic supplier agreement with Ducommun. The new initiative gives Ducommun the ability to engage in more opportunities on virtually every program within the RMS portfolio. "This agreement enables Ducommun to expand on the work it has done with us for more than three decades, and could help foster even more competition within our supply base," said Eugene Jaramillo, Raytheon Missile Systems vice president of Global Supply Chain Management. Raytheon Missile Systems spends approximately $4 billion annually with suppliers around the globe. Ducommun currently provides RMS with electronics, circuit card assemblies, harnessing cables and more for both core and emerging programs. "We see this agreement with Raytheon Missile Systems as an ideal way for us to grow our business even further with this strategic customer," said Stephen Oswald, Ducommun's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Raytheon is treating us as a true partner, enabling us to expand upon our already strong relationship in new and exciting areas, and we value their support and trust." Raytheon selected Ducommun Performance Center in Monrovia, California, as a 2019 Raytheon Supplier Excellence Program Premier Award winner in the partnership category. Ducommun is a global provider of manufacturing and engineering services, developing innovative electronic, engineered and structural solutions for complex applications in aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Our full-service collaborative approach, broad capabilities and value-added services like new product introduction, supply chain strategies and program management deliver value for our customers and innovative solutions for their complex electronic and structural needs. Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. -ends-

TUCSON, Ariz. --- Raytheon Company's Missile Systems business has signed a new strategic supplier agreement with Ducommun. The new initiative gives Ducommun the ability to engage in more opportunities on virtually every program within the RMS portfolio.



"This agreement enables Ducommun to expand on the work it has done with us for more than three decades, and could help foster even more competition within our supply base," said Eugene Jaramillo, Raytheon Missile Systems vice president of Global Supply Chain Management.



Raytheon Missile Systems spends approximately $4 billion annually with suppliers around the globe. Ducommun currently provides RMS with electronics, circuit card assemblies, harnessing cables and more for both core and emerging programs.



"We see this agreement with Raytheon Missile Systems as an ideal way for us to grow our business even further with this strategic customer," said Stephen Oswald, Ducommun's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Raytheon is treating us as a true partner, enabling us to expand upon our already strong relationship in new and exciting areas, and we value their support and trust."



Raytheon selected Ducommun Performance Center in Monrovia, California, as a 2019 Raytheon Supplier Excellence Program Premier Award winner in the partnership category.





Ducommun is a global provider of manufacturing and engineering services, developing innovative electronic, engineered and structural solutions for complex applications in aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Our full-service collaborative approach, broad capabilities and value-added services like new product introduction, supply chain strategies and program management deliver value for our customers and innovative solutions for their complex electronic and structural needs.





Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



-ends-



