ImiLite ISR Processing System May Soar as High as Drone Sales

(Source: Forecast International; issued July 30, 2019)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- Initially developed for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Rafael's ImiLite is a multi-source intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) processing system. It tends to be used at the ground station level in conjunction with UAVs such as Heron.



The system operates "with seamless integration" with Rafael's ISR sensors and can be easily integrated with customers' existing sensors. ImiLite is modular, with a scalable system architecture that can be configured to meet customer requirements.



With regard to employment of ImiLite, typically there is one ground control station/processing center per theater of operation regardless of the number of drones in use.



ImiLite was first used outside Israel in 2010 when the German Air Force leased three Heron drones, and in turn the ImiLite processing system, for deployment in Afghanistan to combat the Taliban.



In February 2017, Germany deployed its leased IAI-owned UAV Heron I in Mali, where it achieved Full Operational Capability.



There have been media reports that Germany wants to replace its three leased Herons with up to 16 medium- altitude, long-endurance (MALE) drones. In January 2018, the German Ministry of Defense awarded Airbus Defence and Space a contract extension to continue Heron services in both Afghanistan and Mali for at least an additional 12 months.



Currently, Israel and Germany are the only known users of ImiLite. Potential buyers include Azerbaijan, Brazil, Canada, Ecuador, India, Morocco, Singapore, South Korea, and Turkey.



