Egypt – Follow on Technical Support (FOTS) for Ships

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 30, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Egypt of Follow-On Technical Support (FOTS) for various ships for an estimated cost of $554 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on July 29, 2019.



The Government of Egypt has requested a possible sale of Follow on Technical Support (FOTS) that provides for material and labor services in support of Oliver Hazard Perry Class Frigates (FFG-7 class ships), Fast Missile Craft (FMC), Mine Hunter Coastal (MHC) ships, Coastal Mine Hunter (CMH) ships, and 25 Meter and 28 Meter Fast Patrol Craft (FPC). The estimated cost is $554 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to provide a strategic partner with critical support for multiple type ships responsible for Egypt’s maritime security. The proposed sale is essential to maintain Egypt’s national security, regional stability, and the free flow of worldwide commerce via the Suez Canal.



Egypt intends to use this technical maintenance and service support to ensure the Egyptian Navy is operationally capable of providing coastal defense and security. The proposed sale will increase the Egyptian Navy’s material and operational readiness. Egypt will have no difficulties absorbing this support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor for Engineering Services Support will be VSE Corporation and U.S. Government activities will provide FOTS for Egypt. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require periodic trips to Egypt involving U.S. Government and contractor representatives for technical reviews, support, and oversight for approximately five years.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



