Canada – Multifunctional Information Distribution System - Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS-JTRS)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 30, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Canada of one hundred fifty-two (152) MIDS-JTRS (5) with support for an estimated cost of $44 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on July 29, 2019.



The Government of Canada has requested to buy one hundred fifty-two (152) MIDS JTRS (5) with Remote Power Supply. Also included are spare cables and MIDS batteries; Link-16 mobile racks; diagnostic support tools; technical documentation; training and engineering technical support; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated program cost is $44 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the military capability of Canada, a NATO ally that is an important force for ensuring political stability and economic progress and a contributor to military, peacekeeping and humanitarian operations around the world.



Canada intends to upgrade its current inventory of CF-18 Aircraft, CC-130J, and the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Ground Stations with the purchase of these MIDS JTRS (5) terminals to be fully interoperable with U.S. and allied forces to support and compliment joint operations in a net-enabled environment; have modernized electronic protection and secure, jam-resistant wave forms; and be capable of improved Link 16 message exchange and information fidelity including support to advanced weapon employment. Canada will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal vendors for MIDS JTRS are Viasat, Incorporated, headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, and Data Link Solutions, headquartered in Cedar Rapids, IA. The Government of Canada is expected to negotiate an offset agreement with one of the vendors, in accordance with Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) Policy, after signing the Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA), but details are not known at this time.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Canada. However, it is anticipated that engineering and technical support services provided by the U.S. Government may be required on an interim basis for training and technical assistance.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-



