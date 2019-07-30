Turkish Aerospace Signs Protocol on Aerospace Research Projects, Testing, Simulation and Training with Royal NLR, The Netherlands

(Source: Turkish Aerospace; issued July 30, 2019)

Turkish Aerospace has signed a framework agreement on future projects with the Royal Netherlands Aerospace Center (NLR). In the scope of the protocol signed between Turkish Aerospace President and CEO Prof Temel Kotil and NLR CEO Mr. Michel Peters, cooperation will be realized in the fields of aerospace research projects, training, modeling, simulation, testing and new manufacturing techniques.



Turkish Aerospace President and CEO, Prof Temel Kotil and his team has made a technical visit to the Royal Netherlands Aerospace Centre. With the participation of NLR CEO Mr. Michel Peters, the visit stepped into development of relations between two countries.



In the scope of the agreement, the following areas to be cooperated on aerospace research projects, trainings, testing, modeling, simulation and new manufacturing techniques. Both companies are aimed to investigate further collaboration areas with ongoing and future projects.





Turkish Aerospace, ranking among the top hundred global players in aerospace and defense industry, is the center of technology in design, development, modernization, manufacturing and life cycle support of integrated aerospace systems, from fixed and rotary wing platforms to UAV systems and space systems and is one of the largest and most important defence and aerospace companies in Turkey.



The Royal Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR) is a leading international research centre for aerospace. Its mission is to make air transport safer, more efficient, more effective and more sustainable. NLR's activities span the full spectrum of Research, Development, Testing & Evaluation (RDT & E), and bridges the gap between research and practical applications working for both government and industry at home and abroad.



-ends-



