F-35 Demo Team Returns to Canada This Fall As Fighter Jet Makers Jockey for Position (excerpt)

(Source: CBC News; posted July 30, 2019)

By Murray Brewster

The U.S. Air Force F-35 demonstration team will visit Ottawa in September on the eve of this fall's federal election — just as the competition to replace Canada's aging CF-18s starts heating up.The stealth fighter is one of four warplanes in the $19 billion contest, which was formally launched with a request for proposals by the Liberal government on July 23.Earlier this summer, the Department of National Defence caused a stir by allowing the Lockheed Martin-built jet to take part in an airshow at the RCAF's principal fighter base in Eastern Canada in Bagotville, Que.The Aero Gatineau-Ottawa air show will host the jet Sept. 6-8 in the nation's capital. The other competitors to replace the CF-18s — the Boeing Super Hornet, Airbus Military's Eurofighter Typhoon and Saab's Gripen — are not part of the air show's program.The Opposition Conservatives have long favoured F-35s as a replacement for the CF-18s and made an attempt to buy them while still in power — but development delays, uncertain costs and complaints from the auditor general scuttled the plan. During the election campaign in 2015, the Liberals pledged not to buy the stealth fighter — a position they have since abandoned. (end of excerpt)-ends-