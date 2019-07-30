Korea – Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) for RQ-4 Block 30 Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 30, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Korea of Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) for RQ-4 Block 30 Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPS) for an estimated cost of $950 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on July 29, 2019.



The Republic of Korea has requested to purchase Contractor Logistics Support (CLS); program management; training for pilots maintenance, logistics and communications personnel; depot and organizational level maintenance; minor modifications and upgrades; spares and repair/return parts; operational flight support; program analysis; publications and technical documentation; U.S. Government and contractor technical and logistics services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $950 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by meeting the legitimate security and defense needs of one of the closest allies in the INDOPACOM Theater. The Republic of Korea is one of the major political and economic powers in East Asia and the Western Pacific and a key partner of the United States in ensuring peace and stability in that region. It is vital to U.S. national interests to assist the Republic of Korea in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.



This proposed sale will enable the Republic of Korea to sustain and operate its fleet of RQ-4 Block 30 remotely piloted aircraft and will significantly advance U.S. interests in standardization with the Republic of Korea’s Armed Forces. The potential sale will further strengthen the interoperability between the United States and the Republic of Korea and ensures the Alliance has a robust intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capability on the Korean peninsula. The ROK will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Northrop Grumman Corporation located in Palmdale, CA. There are no known offset agreements proposed in conjunction with this potential sale. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the Purchaser and the prime contractor.



Implementation of the proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the ROK.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



