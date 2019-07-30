UK Defence and Security Exports for 2018

(Source: DTI Defence & Security Organisation; issued July 30, 2019)

This statistical release comprises UK defence and security export performance data and analysis. The release principally focuses on 2018 data but includes historic data for context and trend analysis purposes.On a rolling 10-year basis, the UK remains the second largest global defence exporter after the USA.In 2018, the UK won defence orders worth £14 billion, up on the previous year (£9 billion) and illustrative of the volatile nature of the global export market for defence.The UK share of the global defence export market was estimated at 19% in 2018. The UK’s largest defence export markets were the Middle East, North America and Europe.In 2018, the value of UK security export sales was £5.2 billion, an increase from 2017 (£4.8 billion), maintaining the UK at fourth place in the rankings.The UK’s largest security export markets were Europe, Asia Pacific and North America.-ends-