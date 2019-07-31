Leonardo DRS Expands in San Diego Area in Response to Growth

(Source: Leonardo DRS; issued July 31, 2019)

ARLINGTON, VA --- Leonardo DRS announced today that its DRS Daylight Solutions business has opened a new state-of-the-art facility in San Diego in response to its growth since becoming part of the company in 2017.



A ceremony on Tuesday highlighted the new facility and was attended by federal, local and company leaders, including U.S. Representative Scott Peters and Dr. Timothy Day, senior vice president and general manager of the DRS Daylight Solutions business unit, among others.



“DRS Daylight Solutions is a leader in laser and infrared technology, which has applications in defense, the life sciences, and scientific research. San Diego is the ideal place for them to grow and thrive given our interconnected economy that’s grounded in those same sectors,” said U.S. Representative Scott Peters. “Congratulations to DRS Daylight Solutions and I wish you much future success.”



“We are excited to be a part of the extraordinary growth of Leonardo DRS, and together with the expanding mission-critical needs of our customers, this new facility will modernize our business to ensure our customers are given the best support for years to come,” Day said. “The San Diego area has been our long-time home and we are proud to continue to contribute to the job growth of this region.”



To accommodate the speed of growth, the three-story, 67,792 square-foot building provides approximately 50% more space than the previous facility, including 71% more lab space, 60% more warehouse space and 60% more office space for engineers and staff. This added space is necessary to accommodate the growing demand for our expanding line of laser-based products.





Leonardo DRS is a prime contractor, leading technology innovator and supplier of integrated products, services and support to military forces, intelligence agencies and defense contractors worldwide. Its Leonardo Daylight Solutions business unit provides industry-changing mid-infrared laser light technology for government and commercial markets, including: defense and security; life sciences; and industrial process control. As a mid-IR technology pioneer, Daylight Solutions has delivered more mid-IR systems to more applications world-wide than any other company. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Leonardo DRS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A.



