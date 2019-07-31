ASC and University of Adelaide Training Future Masters of Submarines

(Source: ASC; issued July 31, 2019)

A rejuvenated Masters of Marine Engineering (MME) program, backed by the expertise and resources of ASC, Australia’s submarine company, is seeing dozens of post graduate students at the University of Adelaide prepare for a career building and sustaining Australia’s current and future submarines.



This year, 49 students are undertaking the masters by course work in submarine design (naval architecture and maritime engineering), sustainment, supply chain, project management and related subjects, as part of the School of Mechanical Engineering, University of Adelaide. The program, offered every two years, has grown from 27 students in 2017 and nine students in 2015.



The students are drawn from industry, Defence, recent graduates, as well as French exchange students from the prestigious French Grande Ecole d’Ingénieurs ENSTA Bretagne, which last year signed a collaboration agreement with the University of Adelaide. As part of the course, each student completes an individual project developing a submarine concept design using professional tools.



The ramp-up in enrolments for the Masters course reflects the place Adelaide will occupy at the centre of submarine and major warship design and construction in coming decades, under the national bi-partisan approach to naval shipbuilding.



ASC instructors are internationally recognised subject matter experts with experience working on more than ten submarine classes from UK, France, Spain, Sweden and Australia.



Chief Executive Officer Stuart Whiley welcomed the recommitment to the MME program in 2019.



“ASC is the repository of more than 30 years of experience and knowledge that has been honed and updated to ensure the Collins Class remains a regionally superior submarine for the nation. So it’s a natural fit for ASC and the University of Adelaide to be collaborating in this area,” he said.



“ASC has the people and expertise to not only help design and build the RAN’s future submarine platforms, but also to develop the skilled workforce required to deliver Australia’s naval shipbuilding plans in coming decades.”



The Masters of Marine Engineering delivered by ASC and the University of Adelaide is among few post-graduate courses available in Australia in marine engineering, and is the only one devoted to submarine platforms.



Newly appointed course director, Associate Professor Eric Fusil (pictured), said the masters students were highly motivated.



“We are at the start of a historical and challenging build-up in the submarine sector in Australia. The students are drawing on an incredible wealth of real-life experience in terms of submarine engineering at ASC – Australia’s only established submarine company,” said Mr Fusil, a former submarine designer with both Naval Group of France and ASC in Adelaide.



In recognition to the high standards of achievement, students are being offered free membership with the prestigious Royal Institution of Naval Architects and the students’ best projects are presented to the Submarine Institute of Australia Technical Conference, SubsTec.



