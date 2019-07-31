INS Tarkash at Helsinki, Finland

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued July 31, 2019)

In continuation of the Indian Navy's overseas deployment to Europe and Africa, Indian Naval Ship Tarkash arrived at Helsinki, Finland, today, on 31 Jul 19 for a three-day visit.



The ship is part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet and is under the operational Command of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, based at Mumbai.



Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar P, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command also arrived in Helsinki on 30 Jul 19 and will lead the Indian delegation during the visit.



INS Tarkash, one of the most potent frontline frigates of the Indian Navy equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors, is commanded by Captain Sathish Vasudev, who leads a highly motivated crew of over 250 personnel including 30 Officers.



During the port call, various dignitaries and government officials of Finland are scheduled to visit the ship. Professional interactions are planned with the Finland Navy and Coast Guard towards further enhancing co-operation between the two countries. In addition to social engagements and sports event, best practices will be shared between the Indian Navy and Coast Guard of Finland.



Finland and India have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly relations. A number of bilateral arrangements for co-operation and cultural exchange exist between the two countries. The two sides have also had high level bilateral visits and interactions resulting in a rapid growth in relations across a broad spectrum.



Indian Navy ships are regularly deployed as part of Indian Navy's mission of building 'bridges of friendship' and strengthening international cooperation with friendly countries. The ship visit to Finland comes amidst growing importance and convergence of national goals towards shared maritime interest and deepening of ties between both the countries.



-ends-



