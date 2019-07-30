Rosoboronexport Delivers the First Batch of the S-400 Package to Turkey

(Source: Rosoboronexport; issued July 30, 2019)

July 25, 2019 witnessed the delivery of the first batch of the S-400 Triumph long-range SAM system, designed by the Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Corp., to Turkey by Rostec’s Rosoboronexport.



“Rosoboronexport met the first part of its obligations to the Turkish partners. Since July 12, a total of [over 30] special flights have been provided to carry the first batch of the package to Turkey. Part of Turkey's specialists have already received training in Russia. The rest will be delivered according to the schedule approved by the parties. While we are at this, most of the customer’s group of specialists will receive training in maintenance and operation of the system.



“Today we are negotiating further cooperation in this line to include the option of setting up licensed production of specific elements of the S-400 in Turkey,” says Rosoboronexport's Director General and cochair of the Russian Engineering Union Alexander Mikheev.



The contract for the delivery of the S-400 Triumph was signed by Rosoboronexport in Moscow in April 2017. By far it is the largest ever export contract signed with a NATO member.



“The S-400 deal has gone a long way in strengthening not only Turkey's air defense, but the strategic partnership between our countries as well. Both countries enjoy full-fledged mutual confidence. Rosoboronexport is resolved to pursue every possible line of cooperation to broaden contacts with Turkey, implementing mutually-beneficial projects in several spheres to include helicopter-building, combat aviation, and air defense,” added the company’s head.



The major advantage of the S-400 is its versatility. The system has everything there is to fight all types of aerodynamic threats, as well as ballistic missiles, even mid-range ones. The Triumph is superior to its foreign counterparts in major features several times over.



Besides, the system can be integrated into global national AD systems, incorporating elements and components originated in other counties, without compromising its performance.



-ends-



