Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 31, 2019)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded $25,345,439 for modification P00003 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-18-C-1057). This modification continues the Phase I design maturity, analysis and test planning for the Stand-off Land Attack Missile – Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) production line for the government of Saudi Arabia.



In addition, this modification provides for the redesign of obsolete parts to replace obsolete, nearly obsolete or uneconomical parts to support SLAM-ER weapon system production and improve future sustainment.



Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (37%); Indianapolis, Indiana (30%); Melbourne, Florida (10%); Pontiac, Michigan (10%); Middleton, Connecticut (7%); Black Mountain, North Carolina (2%); South Pasadena, California (1%); Albuquerque, New Mexico (1%); Stillwater, Oklahoma (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1%), and is expected to be completed in September 2019.



Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $25,345,439 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



