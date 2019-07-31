Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 31, 2019)

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $290,577,495 cost-plus-fixed fee modification to add Year Two to previously-awarded contract N00024-18-C-2106 to prepare and make ready for the refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) of USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74).



This modification will provide for fiscal 2019-2020 advance planning efforts, including material forecasting; long-lead-time material procurement; purchase order development; technical document and drawing development; scheduling; resource forecasting and planning; development of cost estimates for work to be accomplished; data acquisition; pre-overhaul tests and inspections, and other technical studies as required to prepare and make ready for the CVN 74 RCOH accomplishment.



This contract action includes options for the third year of planning which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $476,949,310.



Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by July 2020.



Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) incremental funding in the amount of $107,500,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



